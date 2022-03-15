Deadly Rollover Crash Causes Traffic Delays on 79th Street Causeway in Miami-Dade

A fatal rollover car crash Tuesday morning along a busy roadway in Miami-Dade has caused major traffic delays.

Bay Harbor Island Police announced the crash on the 79th Street Causeway just before 9:30 a.m., with the car rolling over close to the water while traveling eastbound.

This is an emergency traffic alert from the Bay Harbor Island Police Department. Due to a deadly rollover crash on the 79th St. causeway, the broad causeway is backed up with heavy traffic. We asked for your patience and that you please drive safe... https://t.co/czXcXaN3H9 — Bay Harbor Islands Police (@BHIPolice) March 15, 2022

Police have not released details on the crash or the victims involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as an investigation continues.

