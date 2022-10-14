Broward Court

Deadly Scooter Crash in Dania Beach Leads to Arrest of Hit-and-Run Suspect: BSO

Torey Kwamme, 36, is accused of killing a scooter rider in a hit-and-run collision

By Wayne Roustan

A head-on collision between a Toyota and a scooter in Dania Beach left the rider dead and the Toyota driver on the run, until now, said the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Torey Kwamme, 36 -- who also goes by the last name Kvamme – is accused of intentionally driving a 2002 Camry south in the northbound lanes of Southwest Fourth Avenue about 3:15 a.m. July 24 and striking the 2018 Zhejiang Riya motor scooter.

The scooter rider swerved to try to avoid impact but was ejected and died at the scene. His name was redacted from the crash report.

According to the arrest report, Kwamme drove off then abandoned the Toyota and ran away. He later returned to the scene of the collision.

Torey Kwamme

Traffic homicide investigators determined Kwamme was driving about 60 MPH on a 30 MPH street prior to the collision.

He was arrested in Palm Beach County in September and booked into the Broward County Jail Thursday on charges that include leaving the scene of a crash involving death, vehicular homicide, manslaughter with a weapon, reckless driving causing property damage, and driving with a suspended license, records show.

At Kwamme’s first court appearance Friday, Broward assistant state attorney Ross Weiner listed several traffic infractions including another collision.

“Ten days prior to that, the defendant was involved in another crash where he rear-ended another vehicle [on a Sawgrass Expressway exit ramp] where he was charged with careless driving and driving while license suspended,” Weiner said.

Kwamme remains jailed without bond for violating probation on unrelated burglary charges.

