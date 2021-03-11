Deadly Shooting Investigated Inside Miami Apartment Building

Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting that took place inside a Miami apartment building.

Miami Police Department Commander Freddie Cruz said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. inside the building located near the intersection of Northeast 26th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Cruz told NBC 6 investigators believe an argument in the lobby of the building led to the shooting, with a man in his 20s dying at the scene. Officials have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Police have reportedly taken one person of interest into custody, but have not released information on that person or said if they are a suspect and are currently still interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.