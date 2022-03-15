First Alert Traffic

Deadly Single Car Crash Tuesday on 79th Street Causeway in Miami-Dade

Police have not released details on the crash or the victims involved

A fatal rollover car crash Tuesday morning along a busy roadway in Miami-Dade caused major traffic delays.

Bay Harbor Island Police announced the crash on the 79th Street Causeway just before 9:30 a.m., with the car rolling over close to the water while traveling eastbound.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as an investigation continued, with the roadway reopening just before noon.

