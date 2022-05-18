Death Investigation After Body Found on Sidewalk Near Hard Rock Casino

Police have launched a death investigation after a body was found early Wednesday morning on a sidewalk near the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

Chopper footage was over the scene were the body was found along U.S. 441 southbound just north of the intersection with Stirling Road.

A body was seen covered with a tarp on the sidewalk, but Seminole Police have not released information on the victim's identity at this time.

No cars were seen in the area and police have not released information on their investigation.

