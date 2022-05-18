Death Investigation After Hit and Run Crash Near Hard Rock Casino

Police launched a death investigation after a body was found early Wednesday morning following a hit and run crash near the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

Chopper footage was over the scene were the body was found along U.S. 441 southbound just north of the intersection with Stirling Road.

A body was seen covered with a tarp on the sidewalk. Seminole Police later confirmed the male victim was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene around 4:30 a.m.

The victim was not identified.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not release details on the car involved as an investigation continues.