Death Investigation After Man Dies Following Encounter With Broward Deputies

A death investigation was underway after a man died following an encounter with Broward Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning.

The encounter happened near a bus stop in the area of Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County around 1 a.m.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies had responded to the area after they learned of a possible sexual assault and located the man.

The man was taken into custody and while he was in custody, suffered a medical episode, officials said.

He became unresponsive, and deputies administered the drug overdose treatment Narcan and gave the man CPR.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue brought the man to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

A witness said there had been a confrontation when the man refused to take a seat inside a deputy's patrol car.

"I saw him pick the guy up and slam him on the ground," said the witness, who didn't want to be identified. "They physically picked him up and threw him in the car, then they realized oh, oh something’s wrong."

BSO officials confirmed that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

No other details were immediately known.

