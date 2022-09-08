Broward County

Death Investigation After Reported Confrontation Between Man and Broward Deputies

The encounter happened near a bus stop in the area of Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue

By Julia Bagg

A death investigation was underway after a reported confrontation between a man and Broward Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning.

The encounter happened near a bus stop in the area of Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Few details have been released but Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

A witness said the confrontation happened when the unidentified man refused to take a seat inside a deputy's patrol car.

"I saw him pick the guy up and slam him on the ground," said the witness, who didn't want to be identified.

No other details were immediately known.

