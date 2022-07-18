Death Investigation in Dania Beach After Body Found in Street

Police are investigating the scene Monday morning where a body was found dead in a street in Dania Beach.

Officers arrived at the scene before 6 a.m. located near the intersection of East Sheridan Street and South Federal Highway, where the body was found and later covered with a police tarp.

Investigators have not released any details at this time, including the victim's identity or how they were killed.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.