Death Investigation in Fort Lauderdale After Man's Body Found in Vehicle

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place after reports of a body found around 4 a.m.

Police are investigating a scene Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale after a man's body was found dead inside of a vehicle.

Officers found the man inside of a vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity was not released.

Police have not confirmed additional details at this time, including how the man died, as an investigation continues.

