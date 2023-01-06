Death Investigation in Fort Lauderdale After Man's Body Found in Vehicle

Police are investigating a scene Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale after a man's body was found dead inside of a vehicle.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place after reports of a body found around 4 a.m.

Officers found the man inside of a vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity was not released.

Police have not confirmed additional details at this time, including how the man died, as an investigation continues.