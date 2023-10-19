Driver, 17, killed after crashing into Florida City home while fleeing police

A 17-year-old driver died after he crashed into a Florida City residence while fleeing police Thursday, officials said.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a crushed black sedan with a yellow tarp inside and a massive hole in the side of an apartment building in the area of 80th Avenue and Southwest 336th Street.

The incident began about 10 blocks north when officers with Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail tried to stop the driver for a traffic infraction, police officials said. While at a Sunoco gas station on 326th Street, an RID officer approached the vehicle, and the driver slammed the door on the officer's hand and sped off, hitting another woman's car in the process.

While fleeing, the driver made a right onto Southwest 336th Street and sped down the roadway westbound when it lost control, crashed through a fence, and then slammed into the building, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As the vehicle tumbled through the air, a gun equipped with a high-capacity magazine flew out the window and bullets fell out everywhere, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials haven't identified him pending notification of next of kin, but said he was 17 years old.

"What's important is that you have a 17-year-old who lost their life," said Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta. "You have a 17-year-old, for whatever the reason why he was fleeing, he put himself and other people in danger."

Police said the car he was driving was a rental, and the gun had been reported stolen out of northeast Miami-Dade.

Officials said both the officer whose hand was slammed and the woman whose car was hit are both OK.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.