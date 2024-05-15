Death investigation underway after body found in southwest Miami-Dade

A death investigation was underway after a person's body was found in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.

The discovery was made in the area of Southwest 8th Street and 137th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded after they received a call around 1:15 p.m. of a dead person in the area.

Footage showed officers responding to a wooded area along a canal.

Police haven't released the person's identity and said the cause of death hasn't been determined.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate.

