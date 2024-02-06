Death investigation underway after human remains found on Miami Beach

An investigation was underway after human remains were found washed ashore on Miami Beach Tuesday.

Miami Beach Police confirmed detectives were at the scene of a death investigation in the 7900 block of the beach.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed officers removing the remains and closing the area off.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.