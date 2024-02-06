Miami Beach

Death investigation underway after human remains found on Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police confirmed detectives were at the scene of a death investigation in the 7900 block of the beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation was underway after human remains were found washed ashore on Miami Beach Tuesday.

Miami Beach Police confirmed detectives were at the scene of a death investigation in the 7900 block of the beach.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed officers removing the remains and closing the area off.

No other information was immediately known.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us