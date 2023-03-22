Miami-Dade

Death Investigation Underway After Juvenile Killed in Gladeview Shooting

According to MDPD, the victim has been involved in previous shooting investigations.

By Cherney Amhara

A death investigation is underway after a male juvenile was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Gladeview.

Miami Dade police responded to the shooting at Northwest 23rd Court and Northwest 75th Street at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

MDPD has identified the victim but will not release that information until his family is notified.

