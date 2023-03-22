Death Investigation Underway After Juvenile Killed in Gladeview Shooting

A death investigation is underway after a male juvenile was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Gladeview.

Miami Dade police responded to the shooting at Northwest 23rd Court and Northwest 75th Street at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

MDPD has identified the victim but will not release that information until his family is notified.

According to MDPD, the victim has been involved in previous shooting investigations.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.