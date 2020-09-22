Death Investigation Underway After Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Police are investigating a shooting that killed at least one person early Tuesday morning along a busy Hallandale Beach roadway.

The shooting took place just east of Interstate 95 along Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was at the scene with several bullet holes.

Investigators say the Tahoe crashed into the wall of a T-Mobile store with the back window shattered out. About a block away from that scene, officers found the body of a person lying dead on the ground.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any additional details on the case.

