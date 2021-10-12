Death Investigation Underway After Shooting in Wynwood

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead Tuesday in a Wynwood neighborhood.

Miami Police responded after a ShotSpotter alert near the intersection of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 22nd Street just after 2 a.m.

One man was found shot and died at the scene. Officials have not released his identity at this time.

Investigators have not released any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.