Death investigation underway after witnesses report fatal shooting near Oakland Park Flea Market

A death investigation was underway in Oakland Park after witnesses reported a fatal shooting near a gas station Thursday night.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, near the Oakland Park Flea Market.

Footage showed a large number of Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene, with the gas station closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

What appeared to be a body was covered by a tarp.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and said the victim was hit by the gunfire.

Authorities haven't given any details on their investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

