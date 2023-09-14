Broward County

Death investigation underway after witnesses report fatal shooting near Oakland Park Flea Market

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, near the Oakland Park Flea Market

By Ryan Nelson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A death investigation was underway in Oakland Park after witnesses reported a fatal shooting near a gas station Thursday night.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, near the Oakland Park Flea Market.

Footage showed a large number of Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene, with the gas station closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

What appeared to be a body was covered by a tarp.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and said the victim was hit by the gunfire.

Authorities haven't given any details on their investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

Miami Hurricanes 2 hours ago

Van Dyke accounts for 3 TDs, No. 22 Miami Hurricanes rout Bethune-Cookman 48-7

Caught on Camera 2 hours ago

Thieves responsible for string of car burglaries outside Broward gym

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyOakland Park
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us