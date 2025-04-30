Man killed in Brickell shooting after witnesses report ‘so many shots': Police

One man was shot and killed early Wednesday in Brickell, according to the Miami Police Department.

Police were called to investigate the shooting at around 12:45 a.m. at Southwest 1st Avenue and Eighth Street.

There, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died.

The victim's name was not immediately revealed.

Video of the scene showed a body on the ground, covered with a tarp, and yellow markers typically used to mark bullet casings.

"We were sitting like having fun and eating here, and suddenly... we heard like so many shots. Like seven, or eight or nine. Like in less than one minute, so many cops came and everything, and we saw that they started closing streets," one witness said.

Miami police said the investigation into the details of the gunfire and any possible suspect remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.