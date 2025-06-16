1 killed, 3 shot in Little Haiti: Police

One person was killed and three others were shot in Little Haiti early Monday, according to Miami police.

The shots were fired at around 12:12 a.m. at Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue, police said.

At the scene, authorities found a man who had been shot. They took him to Ryder Trauma Center.

A second person was found shot at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 56th Street. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two more victims took themselves to the hospital, authorities said.

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident as well as the individual(s) responsible remains ongoing," police said.

NBC6 cameras captured the subsequent investigation, which appeared to focus on a blue sedan. Several evidence markers could be seen.

Police at the scene said they expected the roadway to be blocked off until early afternoon.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.