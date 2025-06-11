Death investigation underway in Miami Gardens after witness reports gunfire

A death investigation is underway in Miami Gardens early Wednesday.
Several streets were closed near Northwest 214th Street and 2nd Avenue after police responded to the scene at around 2 a.m.
Video showed a yellow tarp at the scene, which typically is used to cover a body.
A witness said it apparently started with an argument that escalated into gunfire.
"Some people got thrown out a bar. So after that, they started fighting outside," the witness said. "Next thing you know, there was a couple gunshots. There was more gunshots... everybody running everywhere they could, but they kept shooting."
