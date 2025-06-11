Miami Gardens

Death investigation underway in Miami Gardens after witness reports gunfire

Several streets were closed near Northwest 214th Street and 2nd Avenue after police responded to the scene at around 2 a.m.

By Yvette Lewis

A death investigation is underway in Miami Gardens early Wednesday.

Several streets were closed near Northwest 214th Street and 2nd Avenue after police responded to the scene at around 2 a.m.

Video showed a yellow tarp at the scene, which typically is used to cover a body.

A witness said it apparently started with an argument that escalated into gunfire.

"Some people got thrown out a bar. So after that, they started fighting outside," the witness said. "Next thing you know, there was a couple gunshots. There was more gunshots... everybody running everywhere they could, but they kept shooting."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Miami Gardens
