Death Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Intersection

Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning in a Dania Beach intersection that left at least one person dead.

Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield.

A body was reportedly on the ground just several feet away from the car. Officers were in the area taking pictures, but did not release details.

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators did not release any additional information at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as Federal Highway is closed in both directions.

