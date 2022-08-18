Broward

Death Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Intersection

Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning in a Dania Beach intersection that left at least one person dead.

Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield.

A body was reportedly on the ground just several feet away from the car. Officers were in the area taking pictures, but did not release details.

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators did not release any additional information at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as Federal Highway is closed in both directions.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for more information

This article tagged under:

BrowardDania Beachdeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us