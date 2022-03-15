Death Investigation Underway Outside El Portal Neighborhood

Police are investigating a late-night shooting Monday in a El Portal neighborhood that reportedly left one woman dead.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 500 block of Northeast 83rd Street just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Miami-Dade Police said a 36-year-old woman was found shot outside her home, but police have not confirmed additional details.

Police have not released any information on the shooter involved at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

