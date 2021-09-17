Broward

Death Investigation Underway Outside Hallandale Beach Home

Officers arrived at the home located near the intersection of Northwest 6th Terrace and 10th Street just before 8 a.m. and found the body on the ground

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating after the body of man was found in front of a home Friday morning in Hallandale Beach.

Officers arrived at the home located near the intersection of Northwest 6th Terrace and 10th Street just before 8 a.m. and found the body on the ground.

Hallandale Beach Police have not identified the victim or said what caused his death, noting there are "unusual circumstances" in the case.

Neighbors told NBC 6 no one has lived at the home near where the body was found for several months.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

This article tagged under:

BrowardHallandale Beachdeath investigation
