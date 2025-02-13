Death investigation underway outside Hialeah home

A death investigation is underway in Hialeah early Thursday.

Video of the scene shows Hialeah officers and police tape at West 10th Court off of 40th Place. A yellow body bag could be seen outside a home there, which indicates a death.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A neighbor said when she walked out of her home overnight, she saw a man lying on the ground. She was stunned, and said it was not clear how he died.

Authorities have not provided more information about the deceased.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC6 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.