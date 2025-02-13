Death investigation underway outside Hialeah home

A death investigation is underway in Hialeah early Thursday.
Video of the scene shows Hialeah officers and police tape at West 10th Court off of 40th Place. A yellow body bag could be seen outside a home there, which indicates a death.
A neighbor said when she walked out of her home overnight, she saw a man lying on the ground. She was stunned, and said it was not clear how he died.
Authorities have not provided more information about the deceased.
NBC6 is working to learn more.
