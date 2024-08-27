Death of 10-year-old boy shot in the neck in Lauderhill ruled accidental

Prosecutors have ruled the death of a 10-year-old boy who was shot in the neck inside his Lauderhill home as accidental.

A close-out memo from the Broward State Attorney's Officer stated that after a thorough review of the investigation, it was concluded that Mike Brenly Saint Jean's death was accidental in nature and no one will face charges for his death.

Saint Jean was sitting in his living room on Nov. 14, 2023, when a stray bullet went through the wall and in and out of his neck. He died days later.

The bullet came from an apartment next door on Northwest 19th Street near 54th Avenue, Lauderhill Police said.

In the closeout memo from the state attorney's office, a woman told detectives she moved her boyfriend's gun and "mistakenly picked it up with her finger inside the trigger guard, which resulted in the accidental firing of the gun."

"It is clear from the evidence gathered that there was not an intentional and criminal act that caused the death of Mike Saint Jean," the memo said.

The memo also said that while the man who left the gun in the home next door was not supposed to have a gun, he was charged for having it, but leaving it secure in a bag at his girlfriend's does not rise to the standard of culpable negligence.