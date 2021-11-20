Death of 14-Year-Old Ryan Rogers Ruled a Homicide: Palm Beach Gardens Police

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department have determined that the death of a 14-year-old boy found dead Tuesday was a homicide.

Police found the body of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass Tuesday, police told WPTV.

Although police have not disclosed the cause of death, they did say Rogers's death was not the result of a traffic-related collision.

The boy's mother wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and did not return home.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

According to WPTV, a memorial service will be held for him Tuesday at the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center in North Palm Beach.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.