Miami-Dade

Death penalty brough up again for mother accused of drowning autistic son in 2020

Even though it was mentioned that state attorneys are willing to work with defense attorneys to come up with a plea, so far, no details of a potential offer have been released

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

State attorneys once again mentioned the death penalty could be on the table for a Kendall woman caught on video allegedly pushing her son into a lake in 2020.

Even though it was mentioned Tuesday that state attorneys are willing to work with defense attorneys to come up with a plea, so far, no details of a potential offer have been released.

Ripley, 48, faces charges including murder in the first degree, kidnapping, child abuse with great bodily harm, attempted murder and several others in the May 2020 killing of 9-year-old son Alejandro, who had autism and was non-verbal.

Police said Ripley had taken her son to a lake behind a housing complex near 103rd Avenue and Kendall Drive and attempted to leave him in the water to drown. Police said video footage confirmed that Ripley pushed her son into the water and left him there by himself.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Miami-Dade Corrections
Patricia Ripley, in her 2020 photo from Miami-Dade Corrections

At the time, witnesses told NBC 6 that they saw a person run into the lake to rescue the young boy after neighbors had screamed for help.

That same evening, police said Ripley succeeded in killing her son at another location, a golf course canal, where his body was discovered by authorities on May 22nd.

Miami-Dade Police Department
Alejandro Ripley

According to an arrest report, Ripley recanted her story and admitted she had led the boy into the canal, saying "he's going to be in a better place."

Local

Florida 2 mins ago

2nd person of interest in Homestead woman's fatal carjacking in custody

Haiti 2 hours ago

FANM, South Florida leaders hold press conference condemning deportations to Haiti amid violence

Earlier this year, Ripley got a new judge assigned to her case.

Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez, an Associate Administrative Judge, is now presiding over Patricia Ripley’s case.

Ripley has a tentative trial date of August 26, 2024.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeKendall
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us