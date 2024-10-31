Death penalty waived for mom accused in starvation murder of 7-year-old who weighed 7lbs

A Fort Lauderdale mother charged with murder in the starvation death of her 7-year-old son who was found weighing just seven pounds when he was pronounced dead on Christmas Day was back in court Thursday, along with some of the other five people charged in the boy's death.

Michelle Doe was arrested last month on charges including first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse, and two counts of neglect of a child in connection with the death of her son, Deonte Atwell.

In court Thursday, prosecutors announced they were waiving the death penalty against Doe and the other people charged with murder in his death.

NBC6 Michelle Doe in court on Oct. 31, 2024.

The Broward State Attorney's Office said Atwell was diagnosed with thoracic spina bifida and hydrocephalus, had a breathing tube and feeding tube and required around-the-clock skilled nursing care.

But authorities said family members and two home health care employees appeared to have stopped providing him with services, resulting in aggravated abuse and ultimately his death.

Police said Atwell may have suffered for months before he was found and pronounced dead on Dec. 25, 2023. Atwell had turned 7 just two days earlier, on Dec. 23, although prosecutors said it appeared he may have been dead "for quite some time."

Prosecutors said Atwell endured prolonged starvation, and was horribly malnourished and neglected, weighing just seven pounds when he died with bones poking through his skin.

Multiple family members and home health nurses have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old child who was found horribly malnourished on Christmas Day in Fort Lauderdale last year.

Four other people have been arrested in Atwell's death, including his brother, 21-year-old Tyreck Irvin, and grandfather, 70-year-old James Graham.

Irvin is also charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse, and two counts of neglect of a child, while Graham is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, neglect of a child, and failure to report child abuse.

The owner of the home health provider, 47-year-old Mirlande Moltimer Ameda, is charged with felony third-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, Medicaid fraud, and neglect of a child.

The nurse assigned to care for Atwell, 33-year-old Cassandre Lassegue, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, felony murder in third degree, aggravated child abuse, and Medicaid fraud.

Doe has pleaded not guilty in the case. All five suspects are due back in court in December.