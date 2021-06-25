Death Toll in Surfside Condo Collapse Reaches 4, With 159 Unaccounted For

The death toll rose to four and 159 people are still unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside condominium building in Surfside, officials said Friday.

Search and rescue teams worked throughout the night and were continuing to sift through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Friday morning.

"We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive," the mayor said.

The bodies of three more victims were found at the site, bringing the death toll to four, while the number of people unaccounted for rose to 159, Levine Cava said. She said 120 people have been accounted for.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said they are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the four victims.

NBC 6's Ari Ozer is is Surfside where he spoke to some of those desperate to hear about their loved ones.

Many people remained at the reunification center set up near the collapse site early Friday morning, awaiting results of DNA swabs that could help identify victims.

"These are very difficult times, and things are going to get more difficult as we move forward," Ramirez said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said 130 firefighters are working on rescue operations at the site, and they were receiving additional resources from FEMA.

Crews were using dogs and microphones to sift through the wreckage and try to find signs of life, Jadallah said.

“Every time we hear a sound, we concentrate on those areas,” he said.

Heavy machinery was being brought to the site Friday to help with the search and removal of debris, Levine Cava said. She added that rescuers were at “extreme risk” going through the rubble.

"Debris is falling on them as they do their work. We have structural engineers on site to ensure that they will not be injured, but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk on the site every day,” she said.

Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse

The 12-story building collapsed into rubble early Thursday, pancaking into a pile of concrete and metal more than 30 feet high at Collins Avenue and 88th Street.

Officials said no cause for the collapse has been determined.

Video of the collapse showed the center of the building appearing to tumble down first and a section nearest to the ocean teetering and coming down seconds later, as a huge dust cloud swallowed the neighborhood.

About half the building’s roughly 130 units were affected, and rescuers pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage in the first hours after the collapse.

Desperate to be reunited with their loved ones, family members are gathering at the reunification center established at 9301 Collins Avenue for news about their relatives' whereabouts and condition. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports.

Early Friday, crews were still fighting flareups of fires on the rubble piles. Intermittent rain over South Florida is also hampering the search.

Jadallah said that while listening devices placed on and in the wreckage had picked up no voices, they had detected possible banging noises, giving rescuers hope some are alive. Rescuers were tunneling into the wreckage from below, going through the building's underground parking garage.

Personal belongings were evidence of shattered lives amid the wreckage of the Champlain, which was built in 1981 in Surfside, a small suburb north of Miami Beach. A children's bunk bed perched precariously on a top floor, bent but intact and apparently inches from falling into the rubble. A comforter lay on the edge of a lower floor.