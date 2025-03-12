Debate brews in Miami-Dade over keeping fluoride in drinking water

As a debate over using fluoride in our drinking water begins to heat up in Miami-Dade County, some dentists are raising a red flag, fearing it will have negative impacts on dental health.

After 80 years of having fluoride in our tap water, some are taking a closer look at the practice, fearing it’s more harmful to our health than beneficial.

“My hope is that this county and every county in Florida stops adding fluoride to water. It shouldn’t be happening," said Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general.

Dr. Ladapo was one of several doctors and experts who presented their case Tuesday in front of Miami-Dade commissioners.

“They found that it was associated with approximately a 9-point decrease in IQ among the formula-fed children. And a 6-point decrease in IQ among the breast-fed children," said Dr. Ashley J. Malin of the University of Florida.

Most of South Florida’s drinking water has minimal levels of fluoride – 0.7 milligrams or less – added to it in an effort to decrease the prevalence of tooth decay. But in recent months, communities have sought further research on potential negative impacts on cognitive development and excess fluoride exposure, especially in pregnant women.

"It is very important to be critical of scientific studies," Dr. Ladapo said.

Dr. Rick Mars, a dentist at the Dental Care Group, says many studies showing adverse health effects from fluoride are flawed.

“Unfortunately, these things become a political football," he said.

"I trust the science. I follow the science community. And we should always follow the science," Dr. Mars said. "We shouldn’t follow a politician coming out, making a lot of noise about it because there has not been a direct correlation with a scientific study where the data makes sense.”

Still, the anti-fluoride movement is gaining traction across the U.S. This week, Utah announced it will be the first state to ban fluoride use in drinking water.

It has residents, like Roger Terrone, concerned over his family’s health if the same happens here.

“We have family, younger family members, I want to make sure their health is protected also," he said.

No action was taken at Tuesday's meeting. Florida’s agriculture commissioner publicly supports a ban on fluoride being used in public drinking water. A vote on the matter could happen this year.