Decision 2020: NBC 6 Partners With Miami Foundation to Host Miami-Dade Commission Candidate Forum

NBC 6 has partnered with The Miami Foundation to host a forum for South Florida residents to get to know the candidates running for Miami-Dade County Commission District 3.

The forum, which will be moderated by Jawan Strader, is set to take place on July 30th at 5 p.m. Anyone interested in participating can register here, and questions for the candidates can also be submitted ahead of time.

District 3 includes the communities of Liberty City, Little Haiti, Overtown, the Upper East Side, Edgewater, Buena Vista, Allapattah, Wynwood, Venetian Causeway and Watson Island, all located in the City of Miami; Brownsville, Military Trail Park, Biscayne Shores and Gardens Park areas, the Village of El Portal and the Village of Miami Shores.

The full list of candidates running for District 3 is as follows:

Gepsie Metellus

Eddie Lewis

Tisa Mcghee

Keon Hardemon

Brian Dennis

Monester D. Lee-Kinsler

The county is scheduled to host general elections for county mayor, county commissioner districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13, county property appraiser, county judge, clerk of the circuit court, and South Dade Soil and Water Conservation District on November 3, 2020. A primary will take place on August 18, 2020.

Watch the forum on nbcmiami.com, or on NBC 6's Youtube or Facebook page.