‘Deeply Disturbed' Miami-Dade Mayor Issues Notice Regarding Underfed Dolphins at Miami Seaquarium

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is speaking out after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report said the diets of dolphins at Miami Seaquarium were cut by more than half.

"Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings of the recent USDA report regarding marine life at Miami Seaquarium," said Levine Cava on Twitter.

The report revealed that the dolphins at the Miami Seaquarium were not being underfed after 60% of their food rations were cut, resulting in "very thin animals."

Levine Cava says the county has acted swiftly to address the issue, adding that Miami-Dade Parks is issuing The Dolphin Company a formal Notice of Noncompliance for failing to identify and resolve the problem.

News of the USDA report sparked protests outside the marine attraction Saturday afternoon, where demonstrators from PETA held up signs and chanted "we love dolphins" as people drove by.

"The Miami Seaquarium continues to violate federal law and animals continue to suffer miserably," one protestor said. "Dolphins were starved until their bones were visible. Emaciated animals were forced to perform more frequently and dolphins have been attacking trainers and the public out of the stress of their intense confinement."

According to the report by the USDA, the assistant director of animal training consulted with corporate trainers and the animal care specialists' manager to decrease the diets of nine of the 12 dolphins at Dolphin Harbor.

Levine Cava says the county is now in the process of hiring independent marine mammal veterinarians to perform unannounced inspections, in addition to the USDA inspections.

The effort will ensure compliance with the animal welfare provisions of the lease, which requires The Dolphin Company to comply with federal regulations, including the Marine Mammal Protection Act & Animal Welfare Act, Levine Cava said.