Deerfield Beach Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Brief Pursuit: FBI

A suspect in the robbery of a Deerfield Beach bank was arrested after a short pursuit, FBI officials said.

James Andrew Phillips, of Miami Gardens, is facing charges related to Monday's robbery of the AmTrust Bank branch at 3600 W. Hillsboro Boulevard, officials said.

Phillips was arrested after a pursuit by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, officials said. He was later placed in federal custody, and attorney information wasn't available.

The FBI Miami Violent Crime Task Force and BSO are still investigating the robbery.

