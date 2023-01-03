Deerfield Beach HS Football Player Dies After Shooting as Authorities Make Arrest

A Deerfield Beach High School football player has died days after he was shot in the head, and authorities announced a suspect's arrest Tuesday.

The mother of 16-year-old Rickey Ferguson Jr. announced the teen's death Tuesday in a Facebook post.

"My son Rickey has passed on and gained his wings," Latasha Ferguson wrote in part alongside a photo of her son on the field in his football uniform.

Earlier, the Broward County Sheriff's Office announced a 14-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting and faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. NBC 6 is not identifying the suspect because he is a minor.

The shooting happened last Wednesday near the 400 block of Southwest Second Street, officials said.

Ferguson was shot in the head and taken to the hospital, according to BSO.

Video captured the day of the incident shows people running and screaming moments after the gun went off.

Ferguson was passionate about football, family members said.

The community came together Thursday for a discussion on how to end gun violence.

"He's just a humble young man,” said Ferguson's aunt, Janice Dean. “Caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time."

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.