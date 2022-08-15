Broward County

Deerfield Beach Man Accused of Storing Child Porn on College Online Account

David Anthony Caruso, 39, is accused of possessing more than 1,000 child pornography pictures and videos

By Wayne Roustan

A Deerfield Beach man is facing charges for allegedly storing over 1,000 child pornography files on his own Google Drive accounts and one supplied by a college in Fort Myers.

In December, Google reported 13 child pornography files had been uploaded and/or transmitted to an account belonging to a David Caruso and it was reported to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the arrest report.

During the investigation, seven more Google CyberTips were linked to other Caruso accounts containing more than 200 child porn files, the report stated.

In June, the IT staff at Florida SouthWestern State College was auditing accounts it provided to current and former students. A large file with more than 25 gigabytes of child sexual abuse material was discovered in one account, and it was reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The files contained pictures and videos of children ranging in age from infants to teenagers engaged in various sex acts with adults, other children and alone, the report stated.

Investigators said they traced the account addresses to David Anthony Caruso, 39, in Deerfield Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his home about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Detectives said they examined his electronic devices and found he could access the sex files in three accounts through his cellphone.

He was arrested and charged with 11 child pornography counts. He remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $55,000.

