Deerfield Beach Man Attempted to Have Sex With Teen Girl Following Online Conversations: Police

A Deerfield Beach man was arrested Wednesday morning after police said he had sexual conversations online with what he thought was a teenage girl - who was actually an undercover officer - and attempted to meet the teen for sex.

Alfred Mazzo, 46, was charged with obscene communication and using a computer to seduce or lure a child. He also was charged with traveling to meet a child after using a computer to lure.

According to an arrest report, Mazzo communicated with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl on a social media app. The undercover officer wrote they were 14 and Mazzo allegedly responded "I like younger."

Alfred Mazzo (Broward Sheriff's Office)

The two continued exchanging text messages that included sexual content with Mazzo attempting to convince the teen to have sex with him. The two agreed to meet at a gas station across from a movie theater in Coral Springs.

Mazzo arrived at the theater and was taken into custody by police. He later told officers he never intended to have sex with the teen and said he thought she was between 18 and 21 and the two were engaging in role play.

Mazzo later posted bond and is out of jail.