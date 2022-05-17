Deerfield Beach Man Indicted for Murder, Again

A 56-year-old Deerfield Beach man who has already served prison time for manslaughter has been indicted for murder with a firearm.

David Hargrove Jr. was arrested Monday. His indictment was sealed May 11 so the details behind this latest arrest have not been released publicly.

Court records show he was indicted for first-degree murder in 1986 but was convicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter and cocaine trafficking, among other crimes.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Hargrove, then 21, was found guilty in the shooting death of 33-year-old John McNeil. He killed McNeil for trying to break up a fight between Hargrove and another man, according to the original arrest report.

Hargrove was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and was released in 2005.

He has been arrested several times on charges that included forgery, drug possession, driving with a suspended license, fleeing and eluding police, battery on a law enforcement officer and injuring a police dog, records show.

At Hargrove’s first court appearance in Broward Tuesday, defense attorney David Smith hinted there was more to the story.

“Your honor, as often is said, you can indict a ham sandwich, but nonetheless I realize there is probable cause,” he said. “We will address any issue of bond at a later time.”

The judge ordered Hargrove to remain in the Broward County Jail without bond.