Deerfield Beach Mom Accused of Leaving 3 Kids Home Alone

A child found wandering around a Deerfield Beach apartment complex wearing nothing more than a diaper and T-shirt has resulted in three charges of child neglect against the mother.

Gutshani Methelusfils, 30, was re-arrested Monday on the charges that were upgraded from contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child, records show.

According to the arrest report, the barefoot toddler was found in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard by a neighbor on Aug. 11 and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was called in.

Methelusfils showed up about 30 minutes later to claim the child and said she left her son to babysit her other two children while she went to the store, the report stated.

When deputies checked her home, they found the two other children left alone in filthy conditions, investigators said.

There was an odor of urine in the house, yellow stained mattresses in beds without sheets, writing all over the wall, holes in broken doors, sticky floors and no phone, deputies said.

Methelusfils said the children had an Alexis device to call her or the police, but it was found on the floor of the children’s bedroom and the power cord was plugged in the kitchen. She also had no child restraint seats in her car, the report stated.

Child welfare investigators have an open case file regarding the children being left home alone in the past, records show.  

The names and ages of the children were redacted from the arrest report.

Methelusfils was released from the Broward County Jail Monday on her own recognizance.

