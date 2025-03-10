Deerfield Beach residents to pick new mayor, as commissioner faces critic

Come Tuesday night, one of South Florida’s beachside communities will have a new mayor.

One candidate running in Deerfield Beach is a veteran commissioner, the other is one of the city’s loudest critics.

Current City Commissioner Todd Drosky is taking on Dan Herz, a firebrand in the city who has been vocal and critical for years.

Drosky and many others know of him well.

“He has made some very disparaging comments against me, and my family and my supporters, but we are running a clean race," Drosky said. "I prefer to focus on my vision for the city because that is what the residents want to hear, they do not want dirty politics."

Like many cities, smart growth is an issue in Deerfield Beach.

A five-story, 237-unit apartment complex is set to be built in an area just off Federal Highway near Hillsborough Boulevard, and it’s become a controversy with some worried about more congestion and traffic.

Herz requested interview questions in advance but NBC6 does not do that. Instead, he provided a statement on various issues.

On development, he said he opposed the apartment complex. Drosky voted in favor of it.

Herz complained the city spends way too much money on garbage cans and lifeguard stands. Drosky pushed back.

"These aren’t just lifeguard stands mind you, these are actually mini hospitals that we have, it is not just wood on the beach,” said Drosky. "If somebody’s having a life-threatening event on the beach, then our lifeguards have all of the equipment and tools necessary to save somebody’s life."

In his statement to NBC6, Herz wrote that “DB must try to navigate the balance between keeping our small, beach friendly, town feel & providing smart development in order for the city to grow & prosper."

“The residents are fed up with the huge increases in spending that have taken place over the last three years,” read the statement.

Drosky said he makes spending a priority too.

"People want to see the continuing good budget that we have, we have the best bond rating we have ever had in this city, the millage rate is the lowest that it has been, so I think people want to continue that going forward," he said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The winner should be decided shortly after that.