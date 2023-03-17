Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Attacked by Teenager Outside Fort Lauderdale Hotel

Rick Allen, the drummer for the popular rock group Def Leppard, was injured after he was attacked by a teenager while smoking a cigarette outside of a Fort Lauderdale hotel earlier this week.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the incident took place Monday, when the 59-year-old Allen was in the valet section of the Four Seasons Hotel.

According to an arrest report, Allen was struck by 19-year-old Max Hartley and knocked to the ground. Allen hit his head on the ground and was injured as a result.

A second victim came out of the hotel to help Allen and was also hit by Hartley, who a police report said lives in Ohio. The female victim attempted to escape back into the hotel, but Hartley grabbed her hair and dragged her back outside.

Hartley fled the scene, but was located at the nearby Conrad hotel damaging cars in the parking garage. He was arrested and charged with abuse on the elderly or a disabled adult.

Police did not release the extent of the injuries to the woman involved or Allen, who lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984.