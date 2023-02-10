Defense Attempts to Poke Holes in Credibility of XXXTentacion Murder Suspect

Defense attorneys Friday questioned the credibility of one of the suspects accused in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion.

Robert Allen, the prosecution's material witness, was on the stand all day Friday as defense attorneys cross-examined the man who already admitted he played a part in the rapper's death.

According to prosecutors, Allen — together with 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Derick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome — robbed, then shot and killed rapper XXXTentacion in June of 2018 outside Riva Motorsports near Deerfield Beach. Boatwright allegedly pulled the trigger.

Allen already pleaded guilty to murder and testified against the other three co-defendants. The defense questioned his motive.

"I definitely would like to get a light sentence, yes, but I definitely have remorse," Allen told the defense. "I sit and look at the stands and see people crying and I’m trying to do my best to get family and friends and fans justice.”

Defense attorneys claimed Boatwright, Williams and Newsome were not at the scene of the crime.

Attorneys also targeted Allen’s character, getting him to admit he’s been involved in other crimes well before the murder.

If convicted, the accused men face life in prison. The trial resumes Monday.