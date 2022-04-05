Defense Raises Mistrial Possibility in Parkland School Shooting Case

After just two days of jury selection in the Parkland school shooting penalty trial, defense attorneys could be requesting that the process start all over again.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday dismissed 11 potential jurors who said they could not follow the law, without giving each side a chance to question them.

A story time later, attorneys for Nikolas Cruz objected and raised the possibility of seeking a mistrial.

Scherer gave them until Wednesday morning to either seek a mistrial or waive their right to one.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jury selection in the case began Monday. The eventual panel of 12 will be deciding whether Cruz will receive the death penalty or life in prison in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.