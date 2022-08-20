Defense Team Will Not Seek to Exhume Boyfriend's Body in OnlyFans Model Murder Case

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who’s facing a murder charge in the killing of boyfriend Christian Obumseli inside a luxury Miami apartment in April, is in a Hawaii jail awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade county.

Meanwhile, her defense attorneys appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge Friday to withdraw a motion requesting an independent medical examiner.

Defense attorney Frank Prieto said they will not be asking to exhume Obumseli’s body because they just found out his body is buried in Texas.

“The best evidence to explore, it would clearly be the actual body, not just what the medical examiner wanted to photograph,” said Prieto. “.. It would have to go back to the to the judge to make a very difficult decision. We don't anticipate that.”

Exhuming the body would have been extremely painful for the Obumseli family, says their attorney, Larry Hanfield.

“This family has been traumatized with the killing of their loved one,” said Hansfield. “To have even considered having the body exhumed for purposes of the defense, trying to create a defense as relates to the defendant in this case would be adding throwing salt on top of the wound.”

The judge also agreed to set an evidentiary hearing, so she can make a ruling on whether certain pieces of evidence should be made public before trial.

The hearing was requested by defense attorneys after lawyers representing the Miami Herald intervened in the case.

The Miami Herald’s attorneys pushed back against defense attorneys’ attempts to keep some pieces of evidence under wraps, who they say could prejudice a jury.

Attorneys in the case disagree about what the evidence will reveal.

Recently released elevator video shows a tumultuous relationship between the couple in the months before Obumseli’s killing.

“The defendant indicated that she threw the knife some ten feet away. That goes against what the evidence will show in this case,” said Hanfield.

“And the evidence is going to show in this case that she was harassed, gaslighted, and Mr. Obumseli would never leave her alone, would try to eavesdrop on all her conversations,” said Prieto. “And that's something that's going to come out and and show that Courtney is the victim here.”

Attorneys representing the Miami Herald say certain pieces of evidence becoming public would not prejudice a jury due to the size of Miami-Dade County.