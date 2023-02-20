Del Taco Coming to South Florida With New Locations in Palm Beach, Broward 

If you're a fan of Taco Bell, get ready for a new Mexican fast-food chain coming to South Florida.

California-based Del Taco is making its way to Palm Beach and Broward counties with five new locations.

The company announced the new five-restaurant deal with Tequesta-based franchise group 61 Holdings in a news release.

“We’ve been looking to expand our portfolio in Palm Beach and Broward County with a brand that is dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and great customer service and believe Del Taco is just the brand we’ve been looking for,” said 61 Holdings founder and managing partner Oliver Hurd. “We are confident that with our commitment to our local communities and Del Taco’s freshly prepared ingredients and iconic flavors, we are going to make a great team.”

Another franchisee, Tom Edwards, is also adding five new Del Taco restaurants in the northern Tampa Bay area in Pasco County.

In addition to these 10 new locations, the Sunshine State already has five Del Taco restaurants: two in Orlando and one each in Bradenton, Kissimmee and Melbourne.

It is not yet known where these new locations will be built and how long it will be before they open to the public.