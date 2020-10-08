Delayed by Pandemic, Fort Lauderdale Air Show Coming in November

More than six months after it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Lauderdale Air Show will be taking to the skies in November.

The air show will take place November 21-22 over Fort Lauderdale Beach. It had been scheduled to take place May 2-3 but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the show said they are implementing a number of safety measures, including a reduced number of tickets available at premium viewing venues, increased presence of hand-washing and sanitization stations in premium viewing areas, and certain mask and distancing rules.

"Our goal is to provide a safe environment so everyone can enjoy one of America’s great air shows," air show co-chair Bryan Lilley said in a statement. “We can’t thank the City of Fort Lauderdale enough for working together with us to host the event in 2020 and provide a boost to the suffering tourism economy."

The air show is also working with the city to encourage social distancing and safe viewing of the event from the beach.

“The stage for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show is two miles wide and 500 feet high," Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom said. “Spectators can watch from their backyard, balcony, boat or the beach, making it the ideal event for our community to host in the era of social distancing."

The U.S. Air Force has scheduled all four of its fighter jet demonstration teams to perform at the show – the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lighting II, F-16 Viper and A-10 Thunderbolt II.