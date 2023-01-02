Florida

Delays at Florida Airports After Radar Issue Causes Ground Stop

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the volume of traffic into Florida airspace was slowed following an air traffic computer issue

By Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Flights to and from Florida airports were experiencing delays after a radar issue caused a ground stop Monday, officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the volume of traffic into Florida airspace was slowed following an air traffic computer issue.

Officials at Miami International Airport said there was a nationwide ground stop to and from Florida due to a radar link outage.

The issue was resolved and planes were slowly being allowed to depart, MIA officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

American Airlines tweeted at the issue originated at the MIA control center and was affecting all carriers.

This past weekend, an IT outage caused some issues at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Local

Miami Beach 9 hours ago

Miami Beach's Ban on Smoking at Public Beaches, Parks Officially Begins

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

Man Gets Double Lung Transplant at Miami Hospital After COVID Diagnosis

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMiamiMiami International Airport
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us