Delays, Cancelations Continue at MIA and FLL as Deadly Storm Moves Across US

Travelers hoping to catch their flights are continuing to experience delays and cancelations at airports across South Florida due to a deadly monster storm moving across the United States.

Miami International Airport reported 77 delays and 26 cancelations as of Monday morning while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported 114 delays and 48 cancelations.

Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

More than 2,360 domestic and international flights were canceled Saturday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, while over 3,000 flights were canceled as of Sunday morning.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Travelers are advised to check the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.