Delays, cancellations continue at South Florida airports ahead of Fourth of July holiday

Travelers at South Florida's major airports are having to pack their patience with delays and cancellations continuing this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

As of Saturday afternoon, over 130 flights were delayed at Miami International Airport with three cancellations. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 195 flights were delayed with one cancellation.

AAA predicts over 2.8 million Floridians will either fly or drive through July 4.

As for the roadways during the holiday, representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida 511 and the Florida Highway Patrol have a simple reminder for drivers as part of their summer campaign: arrive alive.

“We strongly urge everyone to follow all laws as you travel to your destination this summer and remind drivers, that no matter how eager you want to get to your families and your destinations, please know that aggressive driving is extremely dangerous," said FHP Major Roger Reyes. "State troopers will be visible out in force to ensure that drivers are obeying the speed limit and buckling up.”

At the Sunguide Transportation Management Center, over 400 cameras allow officials see what is going on in real-time on the roadways and allow troopers to respond to any traffic accident.

“You can’t control other people’s behaviors but if you’re driving, don’t engage them," said Reyes. "Create distance, stay away, slow down or let them pass you. Get to the next exit. If you feel like you’re having a problem call *347 or *FHP or 911.”

Officials at both airports remind travelers to arrive early and check with the airlines before arriving to learn of any possible delays.