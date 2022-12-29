Delays Continue at South Florida Airports as Southwest's Cancelations Cause Frustration

Travelers trying to get home from South Florida's airports continue to find the same problems with delays and cancelations they have for the past week, due in part to Southwest Airlines' controversial decision to cancel flights.

As of 10 a.m., Miami International Airport reported 64 delays and 29 cancelations. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported 56 delays and 81 cancelations, with nearly all the cancelations at both airports coming from Southwest.

Southwest Airlines slashed another 2,500 flights on Wednesday, sending more frustrated customers scrambling to find seats on other airlines.

The Dallas-based carrier's cuts amounted to 60% of its schedule and nearly 90% of overall cancellations in the U.S. on Wednesday, marking another day of disruptions even as weather conditions and operations at other airlines improved.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Close to 60% of Southwest flights were canceled for Thursday. It scrubbed less than 1% of the schedule for Friday, but the carrier still has to accommodate the thousands of travelers left stranded by its meltdown.

Airlines have canceled thousands of flights since last week when severe winter weather roiled holiday travel around the U.S., but Southwest's outsized disruptions have drawn scrutiny from the Biden administration and lawmakers. Southwest has blamed its performance on its internal technology platforms that were overloaded by schedule changes.

To help stranded travelers, Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it "capped fares in all the markets Southwest operates" and that the fares are valid through Saturday. American Airlines said it did so in "cities severely affected by cancellations" and United Airlines said it has capped fares in "select cities."

Alaska Airlines said it was lowering fares in certain markets.

The airlines did not provide further details. The moves came after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged other carriers to cap fares.