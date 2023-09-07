Delays expected after two major crashes on Florida's Turnpike

Delays are expected after a major crash along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike has caused all lanes to be blocked after dump truck rolled over on its side dumping loads of sand on the road.

This crash occurred on the Florida's Turnpike South, at Exit 11 on SW 216th Street (Cutler Ridge Boulevard) and traffic backed up to Exit 13 on Eureka Drive (SW 184 Street).

And another major crash on the northbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike Thursday briefly caused all lanes to be temporarily closed.

This crash occurred just before Mile Marker 30.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials have not released any information on the cause of the crash at this time.

Traffic has since resumed to flow, but delays are expected.